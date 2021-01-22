Grays Harbor Businesses asked to participate in Business Outlook Survey
All Grays Harbor businesses are being encouraged to take part in a survey on the current state of business in the area.
Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. released its third Business Outlook Survey, and similar to previous surveys related to the COVID-19 pandemic, this survey is designed to gain insight into business community sentiment and economic outlook.
Overall themes and trends are reviewed and shared with public officials at the local, state and federal level. In an effort to better illustrate the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Grays Harbor, GGHI encourages all businesses, regardless of membership status with GGHI, to participate.
This survey will close on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Participating businesses remain anonymous.
Begin the survey by visiting: www.surveymonkey.com/r/BizOutlook21
Insights gathered from the last two surveys can be found on the GGHI blog at https://bit.ly/3923vRa.
If you have any questions please contact GGHI at 360-532-7888 or Lynnette Buffington at [email protected].