Grays Harbor burn ban lifted

On Tuesday, the Grays Harbor Fire Marshal lifted restrictions on outdoor burning within the county.

Implemented on July 15, the county stated that the Grays Harbor Fire Marshal’s office and Fire Districts are lifting the ban with the recent rain the area has seen.

Officials note that the “public is reminded of the importance of completely extinguishing all fires that will not be attended, by dousing with water or moist soil and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.”

Please contact your local Fire District for further information.

For daily updates on burn restrictions, please contact DNR at 800-323-BURN or visit their website at www.dnr.wa.gov/programs-and-services/wildfire-resources, and contact ORCAA at 800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.

For information about fires on Local Beaches

All beach fires must be located a minimum of 100 feet from the dunes and comply with WAC 352-37-105.

Please contact Washington State Parks at 360-902-8844 or visit their website at http://parks.state.wa.us

For more information on local fire restrictions

Fire Districts: Emergency pages of the local telephone book

Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal’s Office: 360-249-4222

City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book

Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional

Office at 360-577-2025 or Olympic Region Office at 360-374-2811

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 800-422-5623

Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest: 360-565-3130

