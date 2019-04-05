Grays Harbor beaches up for bacteria testing

The state’s BEACH Program will soon begin testing for bacteria on Washington beaches and Grays Harbor is on their list, but they are asking for input from residents on the proposed list.

The program works to help people avoid getting sick from playing in the water. and is implemented by local health agencies, tribal nations, non-profits, and coordinated volunteer groups.

In Grays Harbor, this testing will occur at Half Moon Bay and the South Jetty at Westhaven State Park, as well as The Groynes in Westport.

The BEACH Program is asking members of the public to weigh in on the proposed list.

You can share your comments and input on the proposed list through May 3.

Once they review feedback from the public they will finalize our list.

Sampling for bacteria would be done May 20 and through Labor Day.

In order to avoid bacteria being introduced to the beaches, the program provides some basic tips to help keep your beach clean:

Pick up after your pet.

Pick up your trash.

Swim only when well.

Help children to keep water clean.

Boaters, don’t discharge.

Anglers, put fish guts and heads in the trash.

Don’t feed wildlife.

The proposed list of beaches that will be tested in 2019 can be found here: 2019 draft beach list