Grays Harbor August Unemployment 5th highest in state

Grays Harbor’s Unemployment Rate held steady from July to August and dropped to the fifth highest in the state.

According to the Washington Employment Security Department, the rate stayed at 5.9% in August from the adjusted 5.9% in July and Grays Harbor only had a lower rate than Ferry, Pend Oreille, Stevens, and Mason counties.

The labor force in August was 277 less than in July and the total number of those employed dropped by 255.

Those on unemployment also fell from July to August by 22 down to 1,638 which is the lowest that number has been in Grays Harbor since before 1990.

Pacific County’s unemployment rate of 5.7% was the 7th highest in the state and it was the lowest August rate since before 1990.

Pacific County saw their labor force and total number of those employed drop as well from the July to August but they also saw their number of those on unemployment drop to 479 which is the lowest that number has been since July of 1990.

Grays Harbor County July 2018 August 2018 August 2017 Labor Force 28,031 27,754 28,119 Total Employment 26,371 26,116 26,280 Total Unemployment 1,660 1,638 1,839 Unemployment Rate 5.9% 5.9% 6.5%