      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor and Pacific County top state for unemployment third month in a row

Dec 23, 2020 @ 8:59am

Grays Harbor, WA – For the third consecutive month, Grays Harbor and Pacific County have the highest two unemployment rates in the state.

According to the non-seasonally adjusted numbers from the Employment Security Department, Grays Harbor’s rate rose to 9.6% from October’s 8.4% and Pacific County’s rate rose to 9.4% from their October rate of 8%.

Both Grays Harbor and Pacific County saw their labor forces and total number of people employed fall, while the total number of those on unemployment rose in both counties.

Grays Harbor October 2020 November 2020* November 2019
Labor Force 30,297 28,614 29,213
Total Employment 27,758 25,861 27,290
Total Unemployment 2,539 2,753 1,923
Unemployment Rate 8.4% 9.6% 6.6%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

Pacific County October 2020 November 2020* November 2019
Labor Force 8,424 7,779 8,556
Total Employment 7,749 7,051 7,977
Total Unemployment 675 728 579
Unemployment Rate 8% 9.4% 6.8%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

Also On KXRO
Train derails outside Montesano
Residential burglar was arrested inside Aberdeen home
Aberdeen schools in planning to return Pre K-3rd grades back by Feb. 1
Stafford Creek at nearly 450 COVID-19 cases
Vaccinations phases to begin December 22nd at Grays Harbor Community Hospital