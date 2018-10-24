Grays Harbor and Pacific County tied for fourth highest unemployment in state

Grays Harbor and Pacific County were tied for the fourth highest unemployment rates in the state despite record low numbers.

Mason County was tied with them as well with a rate of 5.5% for September.

For Grays Harbor the labor force and total number of those employed grew from August to September and those on unemployment dropped, resulting in the lowest unemployment rate in the county since before 1990.

With 1,547 people on unemployment, it was also the lowest that number has been since before 1990 as well.

Pacific County saw their labor force and total employment fall from August to September along with those on unemployment, but the rate still fell to the lowest it has been since before 1990.

Their 453 people on unemployment for September was the lowest that number has been since before 1990 as well.

In contrast the highest totals for Grays Harbor and Pacific County came in 2010 and 1993.

The highest unemployment rate since 1990 for Grays Harbor was 17.9% in January of 1993 and the highest number of those on unemployment was 5,211 in January of 2010 when the labor force was 31,967 compared to the current labor force of 27,875.

For Pacific County the highest unemployment rate was 18.2% also in January of 1993 and the highest number of those on unemployment was 1,460 also in January of 2010 when the labor force was 8,857 compared to the current labor force of 8,295.

Grays Harbor August 2018 September 2018 September 2017 Labor Force 27,679 27,875 28,098 Total Employed 26,059 26,328 26,335 Total Unemployed 1,620 1,547 1,763 Unemployment Rate 5.9% 5.5% 6.3%