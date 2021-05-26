Grays Harbor and Pacific County stay in the top five for highest unemployment
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor and Pacific County remained in the top five for highest unemployment in the state in April.
According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate rose from 8.8% in March to 8.9% in April which was tied for the second highest in the state with Pend Oreille County.
Pacific County’s rate rose as well from 8.4% to 8.6% which was the fourth highest in the state in April.
Grays Harbor’s labor force and total number of those employed both fell by under 50 people from March and the total number of those on unemployment rose by 20.
For Pacific County their total number of those on unemployment rose by 21 but their labor force and total number of those employed also grew from March.
Last April for both counties showed the highest unemployment numbers of the pandemic with Grays Harbor reaching an unemployment rate of 21% while Pacific County’s was 19.6%.
|Grays Harbor
|March 2021
|April 2021*
|April 2020
|Labor Force
|28,347
|28,319
|30,558
|Total Employment
|25,841
|25,793
|24,145
|Total Unemployment
|2,506
|2,526
|6,413
|Unemployment Rate
|8.8%
|8.9%
|21.0%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|March 2021
|April 2021*
|April 2020
|Labor Force
|8,774
|8,805
|8,441
|Total Employment
|8,038
|8,048
|6,787
|Total Unemployment
|736
|757
|1,654
|Unemployment Rate
|8.4%
|8.6%
|19.6%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted