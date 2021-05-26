      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor and Pacific County stay in the top five for highest unemployment

May 26, 2021 @ 7:36am

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor and Pacific County remained in the top five for highest unemployment in the state in April.

According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate rose from 8.8% in March to 8.9% in April which was tied for the second highest in the state with Pend Oreille County.

Pacific County’s rate rose as well from 8.4% to 8.6% which was the fourth highest in the state in April.

Grays Harbor’s labor force and total number of those employed both fell by under 50 people from March and the total number of those on unemployment rose by 20.

For Pacific County their total number of those on unemployment rose by 21 but their labor force and total number of those employed also grew from March.

Last April for both counties showed the highest unemployment numbers of the pandemic with Grays Harbor reaching an unemployment rate of 21% while Pacific County’s was 19.6%.

Grays Harbor March 2021 April 2021* April 2020
Labor Force 28,347 28,319 30,558
Total Employment 25,841 25,793 24,145
Total Unemployment 2,506 2,526 6,413
Unemployment Rate 8.8% 8.9% 21.0%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

Pacific County March 2021 April 2021* April 2020
Labor Force 8,774 8,805 8,441
Total Employment 8,038 8,048 6,787
Total Unemployment 736 757 1,654
Unemployment Rate 8.4% 8.6% 19.6%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

