Grays Harbor and Pacific County remain tied for second highest in unemployment

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor and Pacific County had their unemployment rates rise slightly as they stayed tied for the second highest in the state.
According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, Grays Harbor and Pacific County each had their unemployment rates grow from 6.5% in April to 6.6% in May, sitting only behind Ferry County at 7.8%.
Grays Harbor saw a drop in the labor force by 202 and in the number of people employed by 208 while those on unemployment grew by six
For Pacific County, their labor force dropped by 85 and those employed fell by 83, while those on unemployment dropped by two.
Both counties saw growth in the labor force and those employed from May of 2021 when the unemployment rates were 7.4% and 7.7% for Grays Harbor and Pacific County respectively.
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted