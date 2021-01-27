Grays Harbor and Pacific County highest in unemployment yet again
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor and Pacific County had the highest unemployment rates in the state yet again in December.
According to the Washington Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, Pacific County was the highest with their rate jumping from 8.6% in November to 10.7% in December.
Grays Harbor’s rate rose from 8.9% in November to 10.1% in December and was tied for the second highest in the state with Ferry County.
Grays Harbor’s labor force fell by 44 and the total number of those employed fell 358.
The total number of people on unemployment grew by 314.
Grays Harbor had an average unemployment rate of 11.4% in 2020 and an average labor force of 29,890.
That is a larger labor force on average by over 800 than the previous year but the average number of people employed was less than in 2019 by nearly 500.
From November to December, Pacific County lost 123 from their labor force and 279 from the total number of those employed.
The number of those on unemployment grew by 156.
Pacific County’s yearly averages for both the labor force and the total number of those employed fell from 2019.
Find more information at https://esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/labor-force?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
|Grays Harbor
|November 2020
|December 2020*
|December 2019
|Labor Force
|28,047
|28,003
|29,407
|Total Employment
|25,537
|25,179
|27,344
|Total Unemployment
|2,510
|2,824
|2,063
|Unemployment Rate
|8.9%
|10.1%
|7.0%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|November 2020
|December 2020*
|December 2019
|Labor Force
|7,765
|7,642
|8,596
|Total Employment
|7,100
|6,821
|8,008
|Total Unemployment
|665
|821
|588
|Unemployment Rate
|8.6%
|10.7%
|6.8%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted