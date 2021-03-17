Grays Harbor and Pacific County among top three for highest unemployment
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor and Pacific County remained in the top three for highest unemployment in the state in January.
According to the Washington Employment Security Department’s county unemployment numbers for January released yesterday, Pacific County had the highest rate in the state at 10.3% and Grays Harbor was the third highest at 9.5%.
Ferry County was the second highest in the state with a 9.8% rate.
Grays Harbor’s rate in December was also 9.5% according to the department’s updated numbers.
In January, both Grays Harbor’s labor force and total number of those employed dropped by over 500 while those on unemployment fell by 58.
The labor force in January of 2020 was higher by 1,301 and there were over 1,500 more people employed in Grays Harbor last year.
Pacific County saw growth in both their labor force and total employment from December to January by 199 and 163 respectively.
However, those unemployed in Pacific County also grew by 36 which increased the unemployment rate from 10.1% to 10.3%.
|Grays Harbor
|December 2020
|January 2021*
|January 2020
|Labor Force
|28,314
|27,734
|29,035
|Total Employment
|25,634
|25,112
|26,643
|Total Unemployment
|2,680
|2,622
|2,392
|Unemployment Rate
|9.5%
|9.5%
|8.2%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|December 2020
|January 2021*
|January 2020
|Labor Force
|7,691
|7,890
|8,491
|Total Employment
|6,912
|7,075
|7,876
|Total Unemployment
|779
|815
|615
|Unemployment Rate
|10.1%
|10.3%
|7.2%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted