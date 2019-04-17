Grays Harbor and Mason County looking at Regional Criminal Justice Facility
By KXRO News
Apr 17, 2019 @ 6:58 AM

Grays Harbor and Mason County are looking at the option of adding a Regional Criminal Justice Facility.

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved a request for qualifications on Tuesday for KMB Architects for a feasibility study with Mason County for a Regional Criminal Justice Facility.

Commissioner Randy Ross said it is basically a study between the two counties to see what a facility may look like and how it might operate.

Commissioner Wes Cormier spoke about the need for such a facility.

The cover sheet for the request states “The work would result in a feasibility study to guide the development of a Regional Jail Facility located on the border of the two counties.”

