Grays Harbor adds 21st confirmed COVID-19 case
Grays Harbor, WA – A new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Grays Harbor.
Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Management tell KXRO that they have been notified of the 21st case of COVID-19 in the County.
They say that Public Health staff have completed a case investigation and have notified all close contacts.
Grays Harbor Public Health says that they are still waiting to hear from the Washington Department of Health on a phase 3 variance.
They say this additional case should not affect the county’s ability to move to phase 3.
This is Grays Harbor’s fourth reported case in June.
There were two reported cases in March, 10 in April, and five in May.
Grays Harbor County Public Health will continue to operate a COVID-19 call center that will assist people with testing referrals. Assistance is available in both English and Spanish.
Call (360) 964-1850.
The call center is available Monday through Friday, 8:30am-12pm and 12:30pm-4pm.
Grays Harbor County is in phase 2 of Governor Inslee’s Safe Start plan to re-open Washington. Remember, staying home is still safest, but if you do go out: stay six feet from others, wear a face covering, wash your hands, and stay local.
Public Health is required to safeguard people’s protected health information by law.
Information collected during a disease investigation is Protected Health Information (PHI) and is legally protected by The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996.
They say this act applies even during a pandemic such as COVID-19.
They ask that you please show compassion and support for individuals who are sick and respect their right to privacy.