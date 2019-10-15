Grayland man dies in Renton/Kent motorcycle accident
A 59-year-old Grayland man has been identified as the man who died in a motorcycle accident near Renton and Kent.
The Auburn Reporter released details following an accident Friday afternoon on southbound State Route 167 near the Renton-Kent border, according to the Washington State Patrol.
They say that reports show Darren L. Dyer, of Grayland, was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson when he made a lane change in front of a 2016 Ford F250 and was struck.
According to the report, the Grayland man cut in front of a 35-year-old Auburn man in unsafe conditions and the truck was unable to slow in time.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson says that the truck was in the HOV lane and was pulling a trailer.
The motorcycle was struck and Dyer was ejected, dying at the scene. His motorcycle slid across the roadway and struck a 2018 Hyundai Kona. The drivers of the pickup and Hyundai were not injured.
The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. The roadway was blocked for approximately three hours.