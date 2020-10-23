Grants available for Elma businesses
Elma businesses have an opportunity to receive funding to assist with COVID-related losses.
In a joint release from the City of Elma and Greater Grays Harbor, Inc., they say that applications are now being accepted from Elma small businesses or nonprofits with up to 50 employees.
“The City of Elma is excited to support our local businesses as they continue to demonstrate outstanding innovation and resiliency,” said Elma Mayor Jim Sorensen. “We are honored to provide this relief to those businesses and non-profits that share a common goal of creating a thriving community in Elma.”
Applicants have an opportunity to receive a Small Business and Non-Profit Relief Grant of up to $10,000 each.
Funding for the program is from federal Coronavirus Assistance, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to help with COVID-19 response and recovery efforts across Washington State.
Grant money can be used to assist with a variety of expenses related to the impact from COVID-19.
“Greater Grays Harbor, Inc is proud to partner with the City of Elma to assist their effort to provide economic relief to the businesses and non-profits of Elma,” said Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. CEO, Lynnette Buffington. “We know the need for these funds remains urgent and are thankful the City of Elma has reached out to us to assist them providing the relief and administrating the grant.”
Funds are limited for the grants, with a pool of $50,000 available until funds are exhausted.
Applications will close on October 30 at 8 p.m.
To learn more and apply, visit the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc COVID-19 Resource page found at www.graysharbor.org or apply directly at this link.