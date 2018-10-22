Grant will assist in response to opioid issues locally

Summit Pacific Medical Center received $200,000 for a Rural Communities Opioid Response Program-Planning Grant.

Summit Pacific tells KXRO that they have received a grant that will allow the development of plans to implement “evidence-based opioid use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery interventions”.

The $200,000 grant is part of $396 million awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support the HHS Five-Point Opioid Strategy, which includes: (1) prevention, treatment, and recovery services, (2) data on the epidemic, (3) pain management, (4) targeting of overdose-reversing drugs, (5) research on pain and addiction.

According to Summit Pacific, overdose death rates from Grays Harbor from 2012-16 show a progressive increase over Washington rates. According to the 2017 Washington State Syringe Exchange Health Survey data, 62% of local respondents indicated that they had witnessed an overdose in the previous 12-month period. ­­

Dr. Shawn Andrews, Primary Care Provider at Elma Family Medicine and Primary Care Medical Director said, “Our goal is to prevent opioid use disorder through innovative pain management strategies, standardized adherence to opioid prescribing guidelines, and use care coordination for chronic pain management. In addition, we will expand our medication assisted treatment for opioid use disorder program, integrating care across our ED, inpatient, urgent care and primary care settings.”

Funding comes through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Rural Communities Opioid Response Program-Planning Grant (RCORP-Planning).

Sharon Turner, HRSA Region 10 Regional Administrator said in the relese,“I commend the selection of Grays Harbor County Public Hospital District 1 to receive an award of $200,000 through the HRSA’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program-Planning Grant (RCORP-Planning). This award supports Grays Harbor County Public Hospital District 1 in their exceptional level of care that their organization provides to individuals struggling with substance use disorders. We hope that this additional funding will allow Grays Harbor County Public Hospital District 1 to develop plans to implement evidence-based opioid use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery interventions. This funding is a key part the $396 million awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support the HHS Five-Point Opioid Strategy,”

Nationally, HRSA is awarding a total of $19 million of RCORP-Planning grants to assist rural organizations like yours in reducing opioid overdoses among rural populations at the highest risk for substance use disorders.

For a complete list of Rural Communities Opioid Response Program-Planning Awardees please visit the HRSA website.