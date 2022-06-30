Grant funding coming to Ocean Shores Airport

Ocean Shores, WA – The Federal Aviation Administration announced that funding from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program is on the way to three Washington state airports including one locally.
The Ocean Shores Municipal Airport is receiving $110,000 to remove tree and shrub obstructions from the Runway 33 approach path.
Pullman/Moscow Regional Airport is receiving $1,045,754 to help pay for a new terminal building. This grant funds the eighth phase, which consists of baggage sorting and delivery areas.
Ephrata Municipal Airport is receiving $159,000 to reconstruct 275 feet of the existing Taxiway A2 pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.
When statewide grant recipients were announced in December, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Chair of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, said that “Washington airports are continuing to grow, and getting much-needed infrastructure dollars to help secure future capacity is important.”