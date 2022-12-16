Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms in Grays Harbor and other counties

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation related to the series of severe storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Grays Harbor, Clallam, Jefferson, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, and Snohomish counties.

According to the Governor, these storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.

The proclamation states that the storms damaged roadways and caused the temporary road closures limiting access to and complicating response and recovery efforts by emergency responders, businesses, and utilities to address the aftermath of these storms.

It adds that storm damages, including the cost of repairs and ongoing impacts, are currently in excess of $25 million.

This is described as “a public disaster that affects life, health, property, or the public peace”

The damage has required Washington’s Secretary of Transportation to commence work immediately to repair affected roadways through the implementation of emergency procurement procedures.

State agencies and departments are directed to utilize state resources and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected areas in an effort to respond to and recover from the event.