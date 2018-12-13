Glasier set to take on new position within Aberdeen School District

Changes are coming to Aberdeen School District leadership.

According to the district David Glasier, currently an assistant principal at Aberdeen High School, will become the human resources director for the district in 2019 following the June retirement of Assistant Superintendent Jim Sawin.

Superintendent Alicia Henderson announced her decision this week. “Mr. Glasier has done an outstanding job in his role as an assistant principal,” she said, noting he also took on added responsibilities this year as the administrator of the Grays Harbor Academy, the district’s new online school.

“As our community is aware, we are in the process of restructuring in a number of areas in order to balance the budget under the state’s new funding model,” Superintendent Henderson added.

“Promoting Mr. Glasier to the District Office allows us to keep a valuable administrator on our team, while also achieving needed cost reductions in administrative staffing at the high school and at the District Office.”

Sawin currently directs the Human Resources Department and is retiring after 37 years in education, 32 of it in Aberdeen. Before being named assistant superintendent in 2017, he was the human resources director. During his career in the district he has also served as a teacher, principal (McDermoth and Central Park), Title I director and Learning Assistance Program director.

The assistant superintendent position will remain vacant upon his retirement June 30.

“I don’t think anyone can replace Jim,” Superintendent Henderson said. “I can’t speak highly enough about his contributions to our District, over the years and on a daily basis. It’s going to be difficult for all of us to adjust going forward without his knowledge and expertise.”

Glasier was hired to teach mathematics at Aberdeen High School in 2014, warning his principal certification from Saint Martin’s University in 2016 and becoming assistant principal at AHS that same year. Serving in the Navy from 1986-1992, Glasier completed the Thurston County Reserve Police Academy with honors in 1993 and served for two years as a reserve police officer. Prior to accepting the teaching position at AHS, he taught mathematics in Othello for four years. He holds a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

Glasier and his wife Cheryl live in Central Park and they have two grandchildren. Glasier said they are pleased to have found a home back in the Northwest, and says that his wife has deeper ties as Cheryl Glasier’s dad was a Bobcat and her mom was a Grizzly.

“I have enjoyed my years at the high school and I look forward to the new challenge of serving the district as a whole,” he said.