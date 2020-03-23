GHPUD says to contact them with billing concerns
Aberdeen, WA – The Grays Harbor PUD says to contact their customer service department if you have billing concerns.
“Utility crews continue to maintain the PUD system and respond to outages and our customer service office has changed some practices but continue to work with our customers,” said General Manager Dave Ward. “The utility will adapt to this new reality and continue to provide the critical services our customers expect.”
The Grays Harbor PUD is encouraging customers to contact the utility Customer Service office if they feel they may have difficulty paying their monthly power bill due to COVID-19.
The utility has also announced that it will waive late charges on accounts that become past due in the months of March and April.
They also postponed a scheduled rate increase.
“I can’t emphasize enough that if you fear that you may have trouble making a power payment, you should contact our office. Our staff is ready to help in this time of uncertainty,” said Customer Service Director Katy Moore.
Externally, the utility has closed its public lobbies and encouraged customers to use online (www.ghpud.org) or mobile apps (SmartHub) to pay utility bills.
Those who wish to pay in person may use the Customer Service drive thru.
The Customer Service staff is also available to answer questions over the phone at (360) 532-4220.