GHFD #5 to host online event to discuss annexation of Elma Fire
Elma, WA – Grays Harbor Fire District 5 will be hosting an event live online to discuss and be available for questions regarding the District’s annexation of Elma Fire and EMS Services which will be on the April Special Elections ballot.
District 5 says the event will be held tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. on their Facebook page.
In April, East County residents will see Proposition 1 on their ballot for the annexation of Elma Fire and EMS Service into part of Grays Harbor Fire District 5, which would then do business as East Grays Harbor Fire Rescue.
District 5 says the merging of the departments would enhance the safety of emergency responders, and greatly improve the efficiency of their emergency response to the needs of the community.
They add that the annexation would halt the duplication of resources needed to care for the community because they would be sharing supplies and personnel.
If the measure is approved by the voters, beginning on January 1, 2022 Elma residents would begin to pay $1.29 per 1000 of assessed value for fire protection services, and .42 cents per 1000 of assessed value for Emergency Medical Services.
District 5 says that if Proposition 1 passes, the Elma City Council has agreed to reduce its tax capacity by $150,000 annually, decreasing taxes paid for fire protection.
They say that the Council also agreed to eliminate its $24.00 EMS utility charge on the water bill.
You can find more information on the annexation in their full release in the link below.
ANNEXATION RELEASE FEBRUARY 2021