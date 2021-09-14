GHC wrestlers named among all-time best in NW

Grays Harbor College was noted 28 times in the announcement of the National Collegiate Wrestling Association Northwest Conference All-Time Team.
This includes 6 local wrestlers being named to First Team;
In a release from Grays Harbor College, they say the number of National Collegiate Wrestling Association teams in the Pacific Northwest grew enough that they were able to start their own conference by splitting from the West Coast Conference after the 2012 season.
In the new NCWA Northwest Conference, Central Washington University won the first two conference championships in 2013 and 2014.
In 2015, Washington State University claimed the conference title and also the NCWA Nationals D2 team title edging out the University of Montana Western (2nd) for both while South Puget Sound CC (5th), and CWU (9th) all placed in the top 10 in the NCWA D2.
The new Grays Harbor College program joined the league in 2016 and has won the conference title each season.
“The depth of the conference has steadily improved as more wrestlers are earning All-American status. With six individual All-Americans in 2020, Grays Harbor finished as national runner-up in the team race.”
Below is the All-time NWC First Team
125
133
141
149
157
165
174
184
197
235
285