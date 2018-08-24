GHC Volleyball starts season tonight in Oregon

The Grays Harbor College Volleyball team will play their first game of the season tonight in Eugene, Oregon against the Lane Titans.

In a blog post from the college, they say that Head Coach Christine Nelson is excited about what this season will bring after falling just one game short of qualifying for the Championship Tourney last season.

Returners from last years squad are Outside Hitters, Roina Maafala from Waipahu, HI, Teila Kapihe from Kaneohe, HI, and Tita Kealoha from Nanakuli, HI. Also returning are Middle Blockers, Brooklynn Graham, from Spokane, and Savanna Davis from Anchorage, Alaska.

After a one year absence Leleo Maeva, Outside Hitter from Halawa, HI, returns to bring some excitement. Also added this year is sophomore transfer Setter, Crimson Maafala, who played last year at Skagit Valley College.

Freshmen joining the Chokers this year are Libero, Lole Taumua from Kalihi, HI, Defensive Specialist, Carla Sanchez, from El Monte, CA, Middle Blocker, Naomi Harris, from Las Vegas, Outside Hitter, Kamimi Papp, from Hoquiam, and Setters, Erika Snider, from Ocosta High School, Abby Ives, from Boise, ID, and Kamaile Mendonsa, from Las Vegas.

For the first time ever Choker Volleyball will play their home games on the campus of Grays Harbor College, in the GHC Gym.

The first home game for the Chokers is scheduled for Monday, September 10th against the Clackamas Cougars.

All of the Sophomores from last years team are either competing at a four year school or were offered scholarships to play at the next level.