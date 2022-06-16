Grays Harbor College names Top 16 students of 2022

Out of the Top 16 local college graduates for 2022, over 80% are Running Start students.
Grays Harbor College released their list of the Top 16 students among the graduating class this year, and the list features a majority of the students going to college at the same time as they attended high school.
Each year the college recognizes the students with the highest GPAs, representing a wide range of learners.
Out of the 16 students named, 13 of them were at the college as part of the Running Start program.
Students named among the Top 16 are from throughout the region, representing graduates from Grays Harbor and Pacific County.
Five of the Running Start students are from Ocosta, two from Montesano, two from South Bend, and the rest from other local schools.
The 2022 GHC commencement ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 22 at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.
Top 16 Students:
Xander Miller
Xander Miller is a Running Start student from Hoquiam High School. After graduating with a High School Diploma and Associate in Science Direct Transfer degree, Xander plans to attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University to pursue a Bachelor Degree in Astronomy.
Ariana Jarnes
Ariana Jarnes is a Running Start student from Ocosta High School and will graduate with a High School Diploma and Associate in Arts degree. Ariana plans to attend Fort Hays State University online this fall. After obtaining a Bachelor degree, Ariana plans to go to a training program to become an American Sign Language instructor. Ariana’s extracurricular activities included leading music at church and helping to teach and host a Deaf Sabbath School on Zoom.
Mayra Arriaga
Mayra Arriaga is graduating with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Early Childhood Education. Mayra is a 2020 graduate of South Bend High School. After graduation, Mayra plans to work as a Paraeducator while considering applying to enter GHC’s Bachelors of Applied Science in Teacher Education program.
Hannah Hamilton
Hannah Hamilton is a Running Start student from Willapa Valley High School. After graduating with a High School Diploma and Associate in Arts degree, Hannah plans to attend Dental Hygiene school at Utah Valley University. Hannah’s extracurricular activities included cheerleading, basketball, and church youth group.
Shaelyn Martens
Shaelyn Martens is a Running Start student from Montesano High School and will graduate with a High School Diploma and Associate in Arts Direct Transfer degree. Shaelyn plans to attend Hillsdale College and major in Political Economy and minor in Psychology. Shaelyn’s extracurricular activities included serving as President of the Future Business Leaders of America and Spanish Clubs. Shaelyn also participated in NHS, FCA, Fashion Club, ASB, Knowledge Bowl, Volleyball, FCCLA, YoungLife, and Wyld Life.
Jacob Salstrom
Jacob Salstrom is a Running Start student from Montesano High School and will graduate with a High School Diploma and Associate in Arts degree. Jacob plans to attend Eastern Washington University this fall to study Exercise Science. Jacob’s extracurricular activities included high school sports and the National Honor Society.
Ken Yi, Jr.
Ken Yi, Jr., is a Running Start student from South Bend High School. Ken will graduate with a High School Diploma and Associate in Arts Direct Transfer degree. After graduating, Ken plans to attend Perry Technical Institute to study Electrical Technology.
Jacob Church
Jacob Church is a Running Start student from North Beach High School and will graduate with a High School Diploma and Associate in Arts Direct Transfer degree. Jacob plans to attend Neumont College of Computer Science in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jacob’s extracurricular activities included Knowledge Bowl, Raspberry Py, Future Business Leaders of America, Esports, Young Life, and Hi-Cap.
Brylie Jarnes
Brylie Jarnes is a Running Start student from Ocosta High School. After graduating with a High School Diploma and Associate degree, Brylie plans to pursue a Bachelor degree in Criminal Justice at Fort Hays State University. While attending GHC, Brylie also served as a Deacon and Sabbath School teacher at church.
Matthew Idso
Matthew Idso is a Running Start student from Ocosta High School and will graduate with a High School Diploma and Associate degree. Matthew plans to attend the University of Washington to pursue a Bachelor degree in Astrophysics and then a Ph.D. in Astrophysics. Matthew was a Track athlete at Ocosta High School.
William Idso
William Idso is a Running Start student from Ocosta High School. After graduating with a High School Diploma and Associate degree, William will attend the University of Washington to pursue a Bachelor degree in Molecular Biology. Then, he plans to obtain a Ph.D. in Genetic Research. William was a Track athlete at Ocosta High School.
Tré (Daniel) Seydel
Tré (Daniel) Seydel is a Running Start student from Raymond High School. After graduating with a High School Diploma and Associate in Arts degree, Tré plans to attend a four-year university and study Pre-Medicine. Tré’s extracurricular activities included basketball, track, and clubs at Raymond High School.
Kennedy Hatton
Kennedy Hatton is a Running Start student from Aberdeen High School. After graduating with a High School Diploma and Associate in Arts degree, Kennedy plans to attend Boise State University to study Health Sciences. While attending GHC, Kennedy also worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the YMCA of Grays Harbor.
Rick Richardson
After graduating as a Top Scholar from GHC, Rick Richardson plans to enroll in GHC’s Bachelor of Applied Science in Teacher Education program. Rick is a 1995 graduate of Alameda High School in California. While attending GHC, he worked full time and kept busy attending his son’s band concerts and track meets and his daughter’s cheer parades and dances.
Dylan Hollingsworth
Dylan Hollingsworth is a Running Start student from Ocosta High School and will graduate with a High School Diploma and Associate in Arts Direct Transfer degree. Dylan plans to attend Central Washington University to pursue a Ph.D. in History and Social Studies Teaching. Dylan’s extracurricular activities included football, wrestling, track, and baseball.
Clayton Scace