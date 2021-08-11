GHC reopening HUB, asking for masks on campus when school restarts

After closing down public access due to COVID-19 protocols, Grays Harbor College announced they will be reopening the Hillier Union Building (HUB) for in-person student support services beginning Monday, August 16.
This return-to in-person student services is being done as the fall quarter is set to begin in September.
The college states that staff will host a “Welcome Back” booth between the Library and HUB on the Aberdeen campus from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. August 16-18.
Booth visitors will be eligible for daily drawings and other GHC swag.
Additionally, the Harbor Landing Food Pantry, temporarily located in the HUB, is open on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
The pantry is open to students and community members.
Because GHC is closed to the public on Fridays during the summer, the hours for most services will be 8:00 a.m. to 4:30p.m. Monday through Thursday through September 3.
GHC will offer on-campus, online, and hybrid (a combination on-campus and online) classes this fall quarter, which begins September 20.
To ensure health and safety for all, and in accordance with guidance from local, state and national health agencies, GHC is asking that all employees, students and campus visitors wear a mask while on campus this fall.
More information about classes is available at classes.ghc.edu.
Application information is available at ghc.edu/admissions or by calling us at 360-532-9020 to get started.
To find out more about the College’s COVID-19 response plan, please visit ghc.edu/covid19.