GHC narrows search for new President to finalists

The Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees have narrowed their search for a new college president down to three.

Following a nationwide search during the fall of 2022, the Board of Trustees announced the selection of three finalists for the position of president.

The Board stated that they are delighted with the quality and experience of the finalists and look forward to meeting them in-person later this month.

The finalists are:

Dr. Bradley Fuster, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Professor of Music at Keuka College, Keuka Park, NY

Dr. Kenneth Lawson, Vice President for Instruction at Skagit Valley College, Mount Vernon, WA.

Dr. Carli Schiffner, Deputy Executive Director of Education at the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC), Olympia, WA.

During the week of February 13th, each finalist will spend two days visiting Grays Harbor College and the surrounding area.

During their respective visits, GHC will host a series of forums to give students, faculty, staff, and the community opportunities to meet and ask questions of each candidate.

Open community forums with the finalists will be held that week on the Aberdeen Campus and on Zoom.

Here is the schedule for the open community forums with the finalists:

Tuesday, February 14: Dr. Carli Schiffner

Thursday, February 16: Dr. Kenneth Lawson

Friday, February 17: Dr. Bradley Fuster

Information on each candidate and the upcoming community forums can be found at: https://www.ghc.edu/hr/president/finalists.

The next GHC president will succeed Dr. Ed Brewster, who is retiring after working for GHC from 2004 to 2016 and coming out of retirement to serve as Interim President in 2020.