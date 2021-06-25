GHC Honors Top Ten graduates

The Grays Harbor College class of 2021 features a total of 362 graduates earning 31 Bachelor Degrees, 346 Associate Degrees, 118 certificates, 28 High School Diplomas, and 7 GEDs.
The college has highlighted the top ten scholars among this year’s class.
Each year, Grays Harbor College recognizes students with the highest GPAs, here are 2021’s top 10 students:
Justin Arndt is a Running Start student from Montesano High School. After graduation he will be attending the University of Washington. There he will study to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology with the intent to go into their medical program.
Jessica Barrigan is graduating from the Medical Assisting program. Her future plans include exercising her clinical and administrative skills at a local clinic. In addition, she also plans on furthering her education and working towards a Bachelor’s degree.
William Brindley is the son of Robert and Gayle Brindley of Ocean Park, Washington. He has always had a thirst for knowledge. It is rare for a day to go by when he does not do some sort of reading on the subject of world religions, world leaders, or world events. The flexibility gained from homeschooling has allowed him to tailor his education to his particular strengths. He is extremely grateful for his experiences in Grays Harbor College’s Running Start Program. William feels having two years of college experience will definitely be an asset as he continues his education in the Great Books Program at St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland.
Tien Chi will graduate with her Associates in Business Management. Tien has previously tutored in math, served as a student ambassador, and volunteered at a recycling company in her hometown, Saipan. As a first-generation student, she knows the importance, power, and opportunities of education. She believes education is the best way to change the world. Upon graduation, Tien is transferring to the University of Washington to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
Zoey Evans is the daughter of Nichole and Kelly Evans of Aberdeen. She was a Running Start student and also graduated from Aberdeen High School this year. She loved the opportunity to do Running Start which gave her additional academic challenges. She is the first in her family to graduate from a college and attain a degree. After graduation, she plans to attend University of California, Davis in the fall to study Mechanical Engineering. She would like to study robotics along with engineering. Her goal is to earn her Bachelor’s degree and continue on with her education.
Leyanna Flores is a Running Start student, graduating with her high school diploma and AA this year. She will be attending Western Washington University in the fall with plans of entering the medical field.
Danielle Gaddy is the first person in her family to go to college. As a first-generation college graduate she never thought she would go to college, let alone graduate with a 4.0 GPA. After working retail for six years she finally decided to change her life for the better by obtaining her AA. Her future plans include eventually becoming an elementary school teacher. She currently is a paraeducator for the Aberdeen School District.
Jasmine Raab is a Running Start student from Elma High School. She will be graduating from Grays Harbor College with both an Associate of Arts Degree and an Associate Degree in Biology. This fall, she plans on attending the University of Washington in order to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology. Her future educational goal includes going to veterinary school to earn a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine, with the hope to open up her own veterinary clinic for companion animals.
Kathryn Thomas, daughter of Christopher and Dawn Thomas of Montesano, is a recent graduate of Montesano High School Class of 2021 and a current Running Start student. Kathryn is a regular player in theater in Grays Harbor through 7th Street Theater Kids, MHS and GHC Bishop Center Drama Departments as well as the GHC Opera Workshop. In addition, she was also a member of the GHC Concert Band. She recently has been involved serving on the GHC Government as a Student Senator. Kathryn intends to study within the field of STEM using her academic and artistic talents towards a degree in computer science and is deciding between two universities, the University of Washington and the University of Aberystwyth , Wales UK.
Ashlyn Yakovich is a full time Running Start Student and will attend Washington State University in the Fall to study Human Development. In the future her plan is to become a Mental Health Counselor and have her own practice.
Graduates have been invited to a drive-through celebration at GHC on Friday afternoon and a virtual ceremony will stream at 6 pm on the College’s website at ghc.edu/graduation.