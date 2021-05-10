GHC graduation to be hybrid; some in-person activity
Grays Harbor College plans to hold a hybrid graduation in June.
In an announcement from GHC, they say that currently they are planning to celebrate student academic achievements with a hybrid graduation that includes a drive-thru celebration and virtual ceremony on June 25, 2021.
The school says that the drive-thru celebration will take place from Noon to 4pm on the Aberdeen Campus and the virtual ceremony will stream at 6pm on the college website.
“We invite the community to join us for the virtual portion of this unique hybrid ceremony as we honor the achievements of our class of 2021, a class who weathered the storm of this last year and achieved something truly remarkable,” said GHC Interim President Ed Brewster.
The ceremony will highlight Top Scholars, Student of the Year, and Faculty of the Year.
It will include speeches from GHC’s President as well as a keynote celebration by multiple GHC alumni, and our student body president, Shelly Hoffman.
“We encourage all students and their families to consider the many ways they can celebrate the milestone of graduation safely.” Dr. Brewster stated.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on June 25 at 6pm, and saved on our website so you can watch it later at any time.
You can find information on graduation and access the online ceremony at ghc.edu/graduation.
Dr. Brewster added, “To all of our graduates, you have made it through this year and accomplished your goals. Take that resilience and adaptability and use it to make the rest of your dreams come true.”