GHC graduation honors college and Running Start graduates

This Friday, as Grays Harbor College holds their virtual and drive-thru graduation events, local high school students will also be celebrated.
On June 25th , 2021, GHC will graduate 95 high-school seniors from Grays Harbor and Pacific County schools with a total of 103 Associate degrees.
Students from the class of 2021 joined the Running Start program in the fall of 2019 and then fell under COVID-19 restrictions and an uncertain year of schooling.
Towards the end of winter quarter 2020, in-person classes were forced into online instruction, and students were faced with uncertainty about the health and safety of their families, friends, and themselves.
The college states that in a time when many college students from around the country put their education on hold, GHC’s Running Start students stepped up to the challenge.
Many of the 95 graduates are reportedly entering universities in the fall, while several graduates already have jobs secured in welding, construction, criminal justice/law enforcement, and other trades and careers.
“These students amaze me with their determination and tenacity. It took me weeks to be able to share their success stories without tears in my eyes,” said Lori Christmas, Associate Director of Running Start. “Students in the Running Start class of 2021 are a symbol of hope and progress. Keep them on your radar as I’m certain they will not only meet their life goals but succeed in contributing to our planet and its inhabitants.”
Drive-Thru Celebration
The Drive-Thru Celebration will take place from Noon to 4pm on the Aberdeen campus this Friday.
This celebration will include the opportunity to pick up alumni swag bags and any honors regalia, get your graduation photo, and some other events.
Registration for this event is NOT required, but if you can fill out the following form (Drive-Thru Celebration Form) to help plan traffic control.
Graduates can come anytime between Noon to 4pm.
“When you enter campus there will be signage and staff directing you through campus. No need for pre-planning, we just ask that you limit to one car per graduate. Graduates will be the only ones able to get out of their vehicle during the graduation photo.”
Graduation Photos
Photos will be taken at the end of the drive-thru route. Graduates will park in front of the Bishop Center, get out of their car, take the photo, get back into their car, and continue through the route. Graduates will be sent a link to access the photo for download.
“We will send a link to all graduates with the download information once we get the photos from the photographer (we expect this will happen the week following graduation). The download of the photos will be FREE to all graduates and you can use the photo to print or post to social media.”
Virtual Graduation Ceremony
The Virtual Graduation Ceremony will take place Friday evening at 6pm via YouTube Live.
A link to access the stream will be made available on the GHC Graduation Website on Friday: www.ghc.edu/graduation