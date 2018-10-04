GHC Golf finish first as team at Suncadia

Grays Harbor College says that the Men’s Golf Team had a “great showing” this week at the Highline Men’s Invitational Golf Tournament at Suncadia.

They tell KXRO that the Chokers finished 21 strokes ahead of second place Bellevue College.

Travis Bossio of Grays Harbor was the medalist at +4. Teammate Dylan Christoffer finished in second place at +7. Ryan Feyrer finished tied for 4th at +11.

Grays Harbor were +40 overall for the day as a team.

The Chokers will compete in the Concordia College Invitational October 9-10 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland.

Full tournament recap can be found at https://www.birdiefire.com/tournament/52574/