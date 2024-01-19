GHC going “On the Road” to local libraries to share information about BAS degrees

Grays Harbor College is going “On the Road” for a series of informational sessions at local Timberland Regional Library sites.

The events are scheduled to share information about the Bachelor of Applied Science degrees available locally.

The college announced that these events are intended to be an opportunity for the public to learn and ask questions about GHC’s three bachelor programs at a Timberland Regional Library near you.

If you’re interested in earning a Bachelor of Applied Science in Teacher Education, Forest Resource Management, or Organizational Management, this is your chance to ask questions about classes, applying, financial aid, and more.

GHC offers Bachelor of Applied Science degrees in Organizational Management, Forest Resources Management, and Teacher Education.

Applications for fall 2024 are now open.

Learn more and apply: https://www.ghc.edu/academics/degrees-and-certificates/bachelors

Learn more about our bachelor programs and get application assistance at these upcoming events: