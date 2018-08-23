GHC Choker women begin soccer season today

The Grays Harbor College Women’s Soccer team kicks off their regular season today at Starfire Complex in Tukwila.

According to the college, the Chokers face the Blue Mountain Timberwolves on day one of the NWAC Soccer Friendlies.

The team includes both local and out-of-the-area athletes as Head Coach Dave Brown begins his second year with the Chokers, but first year as head coach.

Brown served as an assistant to head coach Ian Connell last season.

Allie Orapeza will be the assistant to Brown this season.

Returners from last years squad include defenders Alicia Cervantes from Omak, and Amanda Bradt , from Aberdeen. Also returning are Hannah Quinn , Midfielder from Montesano, Mercedes Cortes midfielder from Chapparal High in Las Vegas, and forward Judy Renteria , from Hoquiam.

In the goal for the Chokers this season are Annalise Huntamer , from Shorewood High School, and Aberdeen Grad Katelyn Reeson . Defenders are Taylor Coker from Aberdeen, and Mya Heard from Las Vegas, Mid Fielders include Adriana Huerta from Ocosta, Danni Marin from Norte Vista in Riverside California, Taeler Nilles from Yelm High School and Courtney Kashin from Legacy High in Las Vegas. Forwards are Rachel Ruell from Black Hills High School, Emma Skinner from Hoquiam, Destiny Quezada , from Montclair High in Los Angeles, and Aberdeen Grad Alex Wilson .

Game time today is slated for 2pm.

On Friday the Chokers face off against the Treasure Valley Chukars at 2pm also at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila.