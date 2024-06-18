GHC celebrates graduates with 4.0 GPA

On Friday, June 21, Grays Harbor College will celebrate the Class of 2024 at the College’s commencement ceremony at Stewart Field.

Each year, Grays Harbor College recognizes students with the highest grade point average (GPA) in the graduating class.

In the Class of 2024, 19 students will graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“We are so proud of GHC’s 4.0 graduates!” said GHC President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “Dr. Paula Akerlund, Board Chair, and I had the opportunity to meet the Top Scholars last week, and we are confident that they will continue to excel and make meaningful contributions to their chosen fields. We can’t wait to see what they do next!”

Top Scholars in the Class of 2024: