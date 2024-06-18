KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

GHC celebrates graduates with 4.0 GPA

June 18, 2024 7:23AM PDT
Photo from Grays Harbor College

On Friday, June 21, Grays Harbor College will celebrate the Class of 2024 at the College’s commencement ceremony at Stewart Field.

Each year, Grays Harbor College recognizes students with the highest grade point average (GPA) in the graduating class.

 In the Class of 2024, 19 students will graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA. 

“We are so proud of GHC’s 4.0 graduates!” said GHC President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “Dr. Paula Akerlund, Board Chair, and I had the opportunity to meet the Top Scholars last week, and we are confident that they will continue to excel and make meaningful contributions to their chosen fields. We can’t wait to see what they do next!”

Top Scholars in the Class of 2024:

  • Hannia Alejandre, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement
  • Tyler Bates, Associate in Science – Transfer (Track 1)
  • Evalyn Beaugez, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement
  • Hali Bradshaw, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement
  • Christina Burchinal, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement
  • Sara Burkhart, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement, Associate in Music – Direct Transfer, High School Diploma
  • Kevin Eng, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement
  • Cecelia Frye, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement
  • Maritza Galeana, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement
  • Kristina Goulet, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement
  • Callie Harnagy, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement
  • Bethanie Henderson, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement, Associate in Biology – Direct Transfer, Associate in Science – Transfer (Track 1)
  • Ruby Jones, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement
  • Keegan Lee, Associate in Biology – Direct Transfer, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement, High School Diploma
  • Kim Lively, Associate in Technology – Carpentry Technology
  • Kailey Pendergrass, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement
  • Skyler Putt, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement
  • Elise Riddle, Associate in Biology – Direct Transfer
  • Maranda Van Hoy, Associate in Technical Arts – Welding Technology
Front (from left): Callie Harnagy, Bethanie Henderson, Ruby Jones, Hali Bradshaw, Kim Lively; Back (from left): Dr.
Carli Schiffner, Dr. Paula Akerlund, Skyler Putt, Kristina Goulet, Hannia Alejandre, Cecelia Frye, Kailey Pendergrass,
Maritza Galeana, Kevin Eng. Not Pictured: Tyler Bates, Evalyn Beaugez, Christina Burchinal, Sara Burkhart, Keegan
Lee, Elise Riddle, Maranda Van Hoy.

