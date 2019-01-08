GHC and TRL join to assist local residents

Grays Harbor College and five Timberland Regional Library locations have partnered to help local residents.

In a release from the college, they tell KXRO that they are working with TRL to help adults work toward their high school diplomas.

The five libraries who are involved include Amanda Park, Elma, Oakville and Westport in Grays Harbor, as well as Naselle in Pacific County.

“Educational programs from Grays Harbor College and the Timberland Regional Library, together with the Washington State Library, will help residents in these areas access programs and materials they need. “

Grays Harbor College’s High School 21+ program is a program that allows an adult to turn life experiences into credits toward a high-school diploma, and take classes through Grays Harbor College that cover high-school curriculum.

“HS 21+ expands these educational opportunities from the GHC campus into the libraries, where college instructors will help students move ahead toward that next job or school goal that a high-school diploma will enable.”

As part of the program, students will be able to check out a Chromebook from the library to assist with the work.

“We are excited about this partnership with Timberland Library which provides the opportunity to expand educational opportunities to the people who live near these libraries,” said Diane Smith with Transition Programs at GHC.

To learn more about HS 21+, contact the Transition Programs Office at Grays Harbor College at 360-538-4167 or transitions@ghc.edu.