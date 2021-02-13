GH Transit cancels multiple routes due to weather conditions
Grays Harbor Transit issued a notice this evening, Friday February 12, 2021, that they have canceled some travel for this evening.
They told KXRO that “In response to the extreme weather conditions it has become necessary for GHT To cancel many routes this evening.”
They say that all trips to Ocean Shores, North Beach area, Quinault, Westport and Grayland have been suspended for the evening.
Service within the Aberdeen, Hoquiam and Cosmopolis areas are on snow routes.
The routes mean that there is no service up hills or on side streets.
“GHT will continue to operate as long as it is safe to do so.”
For current information contact the dispatch office at 360 532-2770 ext 2.