GH Public Health website going down for maintenance
Scheduled maintenance will cause the Grays Harbor County Public Health’s website will be down this week.
Grays Harbor County Public Health COVID-19 Incident Management Team sent an alert to the public that Healthygh.org will be down for maintenance and will not be accessible for up to 72 hours, starting Friday.
“While working with the website vendor, there has been some routine maintenance identified that needs to be addressed. “
The maintenance will begin this Friday, February 26th at 4:30 PM.
Healthygh.org has been the website utilized for public information since the beginning of the COVID-19 emergency.
This is where the IMT posts daily case counts, testing, and vaccine information and much more about COVID-19.
The vaccine intake form was also available on this website, although alternative links to that form are available.
The form can be found through the direct link here: Grays Harbor County COVID-19 Vaccine Intake Form (google.com) and on Grays Harbor County Emergency Management’s website here: Welcome to Grays Harbor County (grays-harbor.wa.us).
Daily case counts are still posted to the Washington State Department of Health’s Dashboard at COVID-19 Data Dashboard :: Washington State Department of Health.
For other questions regarding COVID-19, please call or email our Call Center. (360) 964-1850. We are open Mon – Fri from 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM and Sat, Sun, and Holidays from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
For normal questions for Grays Harbor County Public Health, please call the Health Department at (360) 532-8631 Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM.