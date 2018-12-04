GH Gulls announce 2019 dates prior to season

Grays Harbor Gulls FC have announced dates for prospective players as they prepare for their upcoming season.

The adult soccer team says that they will hold Open Field dates on January 8. The team will welcome anyone interested from January to march on Tuesdays from 7:30-9pm and Wednesdays from 7-9pm.

Tryouts for the team are scheduled for Saturday March 23, 1a-1p and Sunday, March 24 form 12-2p.

All of the events will be held at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.