GH Commissioners extend beach closures
The Grays Harbor County Commissioners on Monday extended closures of local beaches to those with access from county land.
The resolution will close public vehicle access to these beaches, starting today.
The Commissioners say that following large crowds congregating on local beaches over the weekend, the severity of the situation demanded that action be taken place to protect the public from further COVID-19 transmission.
Access to the beaches will still be available for local residents walking onto the beaches, but vehicles will not be allowed.
|Beach Approach
|Road Name
|Road Number
|Moclips
|Second Street
|33740
|Analyde Park
|Analyde Gap Road
|32420
|Oyhut
|Damon Road
|22860
|Ocean City
|Second Avenue
|25220
|Bonge
|Bonge Avenue
|13200
|Grayland
|Grayland Beach Road
|10780
|County Line
|Cranberry Beach Road
|10000
|Roosevelt Beach Access
|Roosevelt Beach Road
|30300