GH Commissioners extend beach closures

Mar 24, 2020 @ 6:40am

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners on Monday extended closures of local beaches to those with access from county land.

The resolution will close public vehicle access to these beaches, starting today.

The Commissioners say that following large crowds congregating on local beaches over the weekend, the severity of the situation demanded that action be taken place to protect the public from further COVID-19 transmission.

Access to the beaches will still be available for local residents walking onto the beaches, but vehicles will not be allowed.

Beach Approach Road Name Road Number
Moclips Second Street 33740
Analyde Park Analyde Gap Road 32420
Oyhut Damon Road 22860
Ocean City Second Avenue 25220
Bonge Bonge Avenue 13200
Grayland Grayland Beach Road 10780
County Line Cranberry Beach Road 10000
Roosevelt Beach Access Roosevelt Beach Road 30300

 

