GGHI to hold online business forum with Grays Harbor Public Health Director
Grays Harbor, WA – An online business forum this month will give residents the opportunity to hear more about Grays Harbor’s COVID-19 response.
Greater Grays Harbor Inc. is hosting an online event where Grays Harbor Public Health Director Karolyn Holden will be discussing the evolution of Grays Harbor County’s response to the coronavirus.
During the July Virtual Business Forum, Holden will also share where she sees things going from here as the economy continues to reopen.
After a brief presentation, the floor will be open for Q&A.
The July Business Forum will be held via Zoom and is free to attend.
Zoom Meeting details will be emailed one hour before the webinar begins on Tuesday, July 28th at noon.
It is scheduled to run till 12:45 p.m.
GGHI says space will be limited.
Please download Zoom to your computer, cell phone, laptop, or tablet prior to the event.
Contact GGHI with any questions or visit https://www.smore.com/k634r-virtual-business-forum