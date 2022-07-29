GGHI starting free “Ask the Expert” series

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) is starting a series of events called “Ask the Expert”.
The upcoming “Lunch & Learn Series” is funded by the Grays Harbor Community Foundation.
The six-part campaign features local business leaders speaking on a number of topics to talk to others about their experience, as well as sharing best practices and lessons learned.
The session dates and topics include:
Monday, August 8th:
“Marketing 101 & Development of Your Brand” Featuring John Csernotta, Owner, Honda of Grays Harbor & Lily Walsh Marketing Director, Seabrook Land Co.
Monday, August 15th:
“Website Essentials, Using Social Media Tools Effectively & Free Digital Tools to Help You Market Your Business” Featuring (Stay tuned for more information on who the “Ask the Expert” speaker will be)
Monday, August 22nd;
“Recruiting, Retaining and Developing Employees” Featuring Julianne Hanner, General Manager, McDonalds & Stacie Vaughan, CFO Secretary, Vaughan Company.
Monday, August 29th:
“Preparing for the Holiday Season and Selling Goods and Services Online” Featuring Dean with Aberdeen Dennis Company
Monday September 5th: Bye-Week, No Event
Monday, September 12th:
“Building a Culture of Customer Service.” Featuring Damon Gleason with Five Star Ford-Lincoln
Monday, September 19th:
” Developing Resiliency in Your Small Business & Know Your Business Financials” Featuring (Stay tuned for more information on who the “Ask the Expert” speaker will be)
All the “Ask the Expert” series will be hosted at the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. office located at 506 Duffy St., in Aberdeen.
Confirmed speakers are listed in each event on the GGHI event calendar at: chamber.graysharbor.org/events/calendar.
Each workshop is free to attend and open to any business or organization and their staff.
Lunch is included and pre-registration is required for each individual event.
For more information on speakers, topics, or how to register for a Lunch & Learn event, please contact the GGHI office at (360) 532-7888 or Loretta Thomas a [email protected].