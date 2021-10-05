GGHI Microenterprise Grant Program

Up to $5,000 in grant money will be made available for local microenterprise businesses impacted by COVID-19.
These businesses, with 5 employees or less, including the owner, will be able to use these funds to help stabilize their businesses.
Lynette Buffington, CEO of Greater Grays Harbor Inc. told KXRO that these small businesses were notably impacted during the past couple years.
Businesses must submit documentation and certify their application form before November 6, 2021.
In order to be eligible, these microenterprise businesses must meet the program requirements.
Who can receive assistance?
The microenterprise assistance fund consists of $112,500 with $22,500 of the fund targeted for childcare facilities.
Funds are available on a limited basis. Submitting this application is not a guarantee of assistance.
More information will be uploaded to the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. website at graysharbor.org