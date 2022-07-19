GGHI July Business Forum Lunch to feature new local leaders

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc is looking to introduce a number of new and future local leaders to the public.
At their upcoming July Business Forum Lunch, GGHI will feature a gathering of local leaders in the Grays Harbor community.
The event will take place on Tuesday, July 26th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Rotary Log Pavilion located at 1401 Sargent Blvd in Aberdeen, WA.
“Grays Harbor County has experienced a great deal of leadership change in the past couple months and even since early 2020. “
GGHI is using the lunch forum to help community members get to know these new leaders, allowing the public to hear from multiple individuals as well as recognize the recent graduates of Leadership Grays Harbor.
Current speakers include:
Additional panelists may also be added.
Lunch is included in the registration fee. The cost to attend is $20 for GGHI members and $30 for non-members. Save 10% with Early Bird Pricing closing on July 18th at 11:30 a.m.
Registration will officially close on July 19th at noon.
All guests are required to pre-register for this event. There will be no options to pay at the door and walk-ins will not be allowed.
To register, click the green ‘Register’ button at https://bit.ly/3PHfian and follow the prompts.
For more information on this event, sponsorship opportunities, or assistance registering, contact the GGHI office at (360) 532-7888 or [email protected].