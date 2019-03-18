GGHI hosing Emergency Planning event for local organizations

An event this month will assist local businesses and nonprofits with emergency planning.

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc is hosting the Emergency Planning Event on Thursday, March 28th, 2019.

“Does your organization have an Emergency Preparedness plan? Are you aware of the federal and local resources available to you pre and post disaster? Please join us for a free lunch event at Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. and hear from two great speakers.”

At the event, Grays Harbor County Deputy Director of Emergency Management Hannah Cleverly will provide an update on the county’s recent emergency preparedness efforts. Also speaking will be Randall Lowell, Executive Director of Seattle-based Greenfield Institute to cover a number of topics.

GGHI says that Randall will cover:

Federal & local resources (including funding) for disaster preparedness and recovery

Steps you can take to prepare your household and workplace

How to develop a Business Emergency Preparedness plan

Common pitfalls that prevent organizations from accessing post-disaster services

“Hidden Money” sources that may be available post-disaster

Space is limited. To RSVP or ask questions, contact to Grant Jones at (360) 532-7888 or gjones@graysharbor.org.