General Election ballots should be to voters today

General Election ballots will be in the hands of voters today.

Grays Harbor County Auditor Chris Thomas says that 41,800 ballots were mailed on Wednesday and should be arriving by today. This is in addition to 70 ballots already mailed out to Grays Harbor residents living overseas or serving in the U.S. Military.

Thomas said, “It’s important to participate and have your voice be heard. If you don’t vote you’re letting someone else decide for you. Vote early!”

Any registered voter who doesn’t receive a ballot by Friday, Oct. 26, should contact a county elections official to obtain a replacement. Online multilingual and audio-only voters’ guides and other information about the General Election can be found at the Secretary of State’s website.

Following the decision by Secretary of State Kim Wyman and Governor Jay Inslee, residents will not need a stamp for this election. All election ballots were mailed out with prepaid postage to save voters the cost of a stamp in an effort to increase voter turnout. IN a comparable election 4 years ago, approximately 55% of voters participated in that election.

“Every eligible Washingtonian deserves the opportunity to have their voice heard,” said Secretary of State Kim Wyman, Washington’s top elections official. “In this election, we’re taking unprecedented steps to keep the system secure while providing access to eligible citizens in every county of the state. Government functions best when the entire public is informed and participating, and the time to take part is now.”

Ballots are due by 8pm on November 6th on Election Day at the election drop boxes and drop sites, or postmarked on or before November 6..

Wyman urged voters to return their completed ballots well before the Nov. 6 deadline, especially if voting by mail, to ensure that the ballot is received on time. Along with providing registration information, Washington’s MyVote website also enables voters to track when county officials receive their ballots for processing.

“Because voting by mail is so convenient, there is a temptation to put it off until the last minute yet a late postmark will disqualify a ballot,” Wyman said. “Fortunately, there’s a very simple solution – get your ballot in early to make sure your voice is heard.”

Two new election drop boxes will be available, as the cities of Westport and Oakville will both have drop boxes at their City Halls. These drop boxes are expected to be available in this 18 day voting period.

Thomas says that this ballot may look slightly different than in previous years, as new software has brought a new ballot design and the new ballots will no longer have the square to shade in but will have an oval. Otherwise the ballot will look the same.

Voters have the chance to write in a candidate, but due to recent legislation, candidates do need to fill out a declaration of candidacy form before 8pm on the last day of the election to be counted.

For a complete archive of candidate interviews from this year, visit https://soundcloud.com/kxronews/sets/2018-election-candidates