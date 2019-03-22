Gayle Capsel named 2019 Regional Classified School Employee of the Year

Capital Region Educational Service District (ESD) 113 in Tumwater has named Gayle Capsel as the 2019 Regional Classified School Employee of the Year.

Capsel serves as director of Snug Harbor Childcare for teen parents at Harbor High School in Aberdeen.

According to the announcement from the service district, the selection committee chose Capsel for this award because of the strong connection between her daily work and student success.

ESD 113 serves the five-county area of Thurston, Mason, Lewis, Pacific and Grays Harbor counties.

“Gayle is a treasure in our district and on the Harbor,” Superintendent Alicia Henderson said. “She brings experience and passion to her work and genuinely cares about our young parents and their children.”

Gayle Capsel is now one of nine candidates who will be considered for Washington State Classified School Employee of the Year.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction will announce the state winner this spring.

In addition to her work at Snug Harbor, Capsel has held a variety of leadership roles in the Public School Employees of Washington, including 10 years as president of the local chapter.

She also personifies lifelong learning having completed her master’s degree last year in early childhood education.

“Gayle’s impact isn’t difficult to measure,” Derek Cook, principal at Harbor High School, said. “She simply makes our school and district a better place to be.”