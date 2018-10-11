Garbage rate increase coming to Aberdeen

LeMay will be collecting Aberdeen’s garbage through 2023 and a rate increase is coming.

At the Aberdeen City Council Meeting on Wednesday night they passed a report that directed Mayor Erik Larson execute an amendment to their garbage and recycling contract with LeMay.

Mayor Larson said the amendment comes with an increase to rates.

Larson said that they would go out to bid once the contract is up.

This amendment comes after the city had switched to Hometown Sanitation in April but that plan fell through.

Council President Tawni Andrews said the rate increase will take effect at the start of 2019.