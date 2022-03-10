      Weather Alert

Gakin appointed to vacant Aberdeen City Council role

Mar 10, 2022 @ 6:09am

David Gakin has been appointed to a seat on the Aberdeen City Council.

Gakin, who lost the 2019 General Election for a seat on the Aberdeen City Council, has now voted to be placed into the seat he had initially ran for. 

Gakin lost by 11 votes in the election to Tiesa Meskis, who tendered her resignation in January.

At the Wednesday meeting, Gakin stated his reasons for interest in the seat primarily include his work on a neighborhood block watch and working to clean up his community and get those people causing issues the assistance they need.

In addition he said that he has hopes of assisting with bus access to children, and bringing public bathrooms to all public parks.

Council President Kati Kachman said during the meeting that Gakin was the sole applicant to fill the role.

Also On KXRO
Two candidates up for Aberdeen Superintendent role; public opportunities to meet them
Washington’s 2022 salmon forecasts released as season-setting process begins
House Approves $9,950,000 to Support Aberdeen-Hoquiam Flood Protection Project
PUD Board votes not to issue rate increase in April
Grays Harbor not in top five for highest unemployment
Connect With Us Listen To Us On