Funding to remove lead available for Aberdeen and Hoquiam

Aberdeen and Hoquiam are included in $3.3 million for lead removal work in Washington.

The Washington State Department of Health reports that every year, their Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program identifies more than 500 kids in Washington with elevated blood lead levels.

They say that the leading cause of that lead exposure comes from lead paint dust inside their own homes and $3.3 million in grant funding is available to address lead hazards in homes for low-income families with children.

In their report, they say that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide $2.8 million to remove lead paint in 150 housing units, while another $574,000 will provide healthy housing services to low-income families with children.

“Lead exposure disproportionately affects low-income and minority children. These funds will allow us to address lead at the source. We’ll be able to remove lead from the homes these kids live in and prevent other children from being poisoned in that same house,” said Rad Cunningham, DOH Built Environment section manager.

12 cities have been identified to direct the lead paint reduction work, based on housing age data, city size, geography and childhood lead poisoning surveillance information,

Aberdeen and Hoquiam are among those 12, joining Bremerton, Burien, Centralia, Kelso, Longview, SeaTac, Spokane, Tacoma, Tukwila, and White Center.

Aberdeen, parts of Hoquiam, and Cosmopolis all rank as High for overall Lead Risk, according to their Lead Exposure Risk map.

Aberdeen and Hoquiam rank High for Lead Risk From Housing at 10 out of 10.

Outside of the North Beach, all of Grays Harbor ranks in the higher scale for Lead Risk From Housing in their mapping. Ocean Shores to Moclips rank 2 out of 10 on the scale.

DOH will perform healthy home assessments and partner with medical and social services providers to ensure low income families with children are living in safer homes.