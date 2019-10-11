Funding to fight the opioid epidemic is coming to Pacific County
The U.S. Department of Justice announced that grants are coming to Pacific County as well as to the Washington State Health Department, King, Whatcom, and Skagit Counties.
“Many of these grants are aimed at providing treatment and support to those who are reentering society after prison sentences,” said U.S. Attorney Moran. “With these funds DOJ is making a commitment to breaking the harmful cycle of substance abuse and incarceration.”
In the announcement, it states that Pacific County was awarded two grants totaling $1,250,000 to focus on substance abuse and reentry from prison. The bulk of the grant funds support the Pacific County Second Chance Reentry Program that works to reduce recidivism of individuals with substance abuse and mental disorders.
Also receiving funding;
- Whatcom County received a $900,000 grant to implement a Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program to expand access to treatment and recovery support services in the criminal justice system. The Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office will partner with law enforcement, public defenders, the local health department and health care providers on diversion to treatment and supportive housing options.
- The Seattle King County Health Department was awarded $1.2 million to focus on treatment within the corrections system and the transition to community based substance abuse treatment options. The support will assist those with substance abuse disorder as they leave prison and connect to community treatment providers.
- Skagit County was awarded $997,407 to support innovative work in reentry from prison to the community. The Jail to Community Transitions Program aims to reduce recidivism with data driven programs that focus on public safety. The program is expected to serve 200 participants.
- The Washington State Department of Health was awarded nearly $2 million to support its prescription monitoring program. The $1,996,316 grant will improve the monitoring of opioid prescriptions for educational and law enforcement purposes.
- The Washington State Health Care Authority was awarded two grants totaling $222,637 to provide residential drug treatment in jails and prisons.