Funding for Pioneer Park upgrades being sought
Upgrades could be coming to the Pioneer Park Little League field.
The Aberdeen City Council approved a grant submission this week that could bring improvements to Pioneer Park.
The grant opportunity is from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office through their Youth Athletic Facilities Grant program.
The application being sent will be for funding to make improvements to the Pioneer Park Little League Field that include:
- new restroom;
- new outfield fencing;
- and new walkways to restroom.
The project cost is estimated at $300,860.
The grant request is for $261,900 and the City’s match is $38,960.
The City’s match would include:
- in-kind labor;
- donations;
- and grants.
This is a partnership project between the City of Aberdeen and Aberdeen Little League.
The grant application is due by August 10, 2020.
Funding awards are in the spring of 2021.
If awarded, the Pioneer Park Little League Project could begin construction in Fall 2021 with completion in Spring 2022.