Funding for local public records technology awarded

3 local agencies are among almost 80 across Washington receiving part of $1.2 million to preserve their history.

The Washington State Archives are awarding funds across the state to help manage and modernize the public records of local governments.

State Archivist Steve Excell announced the Local Records Grant awards will go to 78 government agencies, including city and county governments; utility, port, and school districts; and transit and emergency administrators, among other government entities.

This includes Grays Harbor Transit, Grays Harbor County PUD, and the Pacific County Board of County Commissioners all receiving funds to improve their records retention, management and disclosure of public records

The complete list of agencies receiving money can be found at State Archives’ website.

“We received scores of truly impressive applications from local governments that wanted help organizing the file room, improving records management technology, and expanding use of digital imaging,” Excell said. “There’s an immense need across Washington for efficient and updated management of the public’s records. We’re proud to help fund the projects that will do the most good.”

This is the second round of Local Records Grants awarded by the Archives under a law passed by the Legislature in 2017.

The first round of grants announced in May allocated shares of nearly $600,000 to 57 public agencies for local-records projects.

The cities of Montesano, Westport, and Ilwaco, as well as Pacific County Fire District #1 were all part of this initial round of funding,

A third cycle of grants is scheduled for 2019.

Information on which agencies are eligible and how to apply can be found on the State Archives website.